VCSC Community Meetings Announced

They hope to get the public's input on how to move forward.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:01 PM

News 10 has learned new details on plans to hold a set of school corporation community meetings in Vigo County.

Thursday leaders officially released those dates.

They will take place on the 17th and 24th in June and 8th and the 22nd in July.

These meetings come after Vigo County School Corporation leaders spoke on the district's budget shortfall.

They hope to get the public's input on how to move forward.

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

Robinson begins work on new park

Ribfest benefits Clay County Youth Food Program

Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Clark Cottom

Friday is World Blood Donor Day

VCSC Community Meetings Announced

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

CIB meets to open bids for convention center

Driver in Perrelle case accepts his fate, but is the punishment enough?

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

