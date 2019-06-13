VCSC Community Meetings Announced

News 10 has learned new details on plans to hold a set of school corporation community meetings in Vigo County.
Thursday leaders officially released those dates.
They will take place on the 17th and 24th in June and 8th and the 22nd in July.
These meetings come after Vigo County School Corporation leaders spoke on the district's budget shortfall.
They hope to get the public's input on how to move forward.
