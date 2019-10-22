VCSC Budget Cuts may close McLean High School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation announced a plan for spending cuts at Monday night's school board meeting. Part of that plan is to redesign its alternative education program.

McLean High School could soon be no more. It's important to note that this is all still just a plan. Most, if not all, of these proposed changes, will require school board approval.

Part of the district's plans to cut spending is the closing of McLean High School. Communication Director Bill Riley says they are doing more than just closing a school. "While we will be moving students out of McLean High School as a part of this plan, we are going to redesign our alternative education program to be more individualized to students but also to alleviate some of the budget concerns that we have," Riley said.

Booker T. Washington High School will host the school corp's alternative education program. Existing special education programs at McLean will move to self-contained classrooms at Terre Haute North and South High Schools. Riley says although this is a complicated part of spending cuts, it allows them to better serve students.

"One of the things that budget cuts afford us is a chance to look at entire programs and how they can be redesigned to best meet the needs of every student," he said.

There will be an alternative education transition plan in place. Two staff members from McLean, one from Booker T. Washington, administrators, and both principals will make up the transition team. Riley says this is important to make this move easier for students.

"Those McLean staff member, those Booker T. Washington staff members, they live the reality of those programs every day," he said, "We need that input from them to make sure that we are serving those students."

Riley says it's a good thing to announce this plan in October because it gives them 9 months to get input. He also said when you move students to three different places, that means some staff will have to go with them.

Existing McLean staff members will fill the slots of the redesigned alternative education program. Some will go to special education classes at Terre Haute North and South. Some may be placed in traditional classroom settings instead. The goal of this redesign is to reduce seven full-time equivalent positions corporation-wide.

While this is the case, one thing Riley made clear was that they do not anticipate layoffs. Every year the school corporation has a significant number of retirements and resignations. Riley is confident that all current staff members will maintain jobs and fill those positions.

"We will lose employee numbers as a result of this redesign but that's the cost of savings," Riley said, "It's a dignified cost saving because nobody is going to lose a job that continues to want one within the Vigo County School Corporation."

As far as what the school corporation plans to do with the vacated McLean building--they don't know yet. The idea of a new location for the central office has been thrown around, but that will require school board action.