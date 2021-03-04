VCSC Aquatic Center to host collegiate championship this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center will be host to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference 2021 Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend.

Five colleges will be competing against Rose-Hulman. Those schools will bring an economic boost to Terre Haute, but not as much as in previous years. The event won’t allow spectators this year, which normally brings in about $2 million per year to Terre Haute businesses.

Instead, officials expect local hotels and restaurants to see about $80,000 this year.

This is the fourth straight year the facility has hosted the HCAC Championships. It isn't the only event bringing tourism to the area. The school corporation says the aquatic center hosts a regional club swim meet every other year that brings just under 400 swimmers and their families to Terre Haute for a weekend on top of 3-4 weekend club meets for the Terre Haute Torpedoes. Two out of every three years, the facility hosts an IHSAA sectional meet, and serves as the “home pool” for Indiana State University, hosting 4-6 meets per year.