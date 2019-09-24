Clear

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

Censorship keeps you in the dark...so leave the lights on.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Censorship keeps you in the dark...so leave the lights on.

That's the theme of this year's 'Banned Books Week.'

It is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.

It spotlights both current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

The Vigo County Public Library says it is more important to make these books available to the public.

"So the idea of banned books week s kind of a nice reminder that libraries are neutral and that we are here to express everyone's views," Sarah Trover, from the library said.

Learn more from the Vigo County Public Library here or the National Collation Against Censorship here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-24

Image

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Image

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Temperature Differences

Image

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse