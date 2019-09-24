VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Censorship keeps you in the dark...so leave the lights on.

That's the theme of this year's 'Banned Books Week.'

It is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.

It spotlights both current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

The Vigo County Public Library says it is more important to make these books available to the public.

"So the idea of banned books week s kind of a nice reminder that libraries are neutral and that we are here to express everyone's views," Sarah Trover, from the library said.

Learn more from the Vigo County Public Library here or the National Collation Against Censorship here.