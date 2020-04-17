VA Clinic in Terre Haute remains open for patients during coronavirus pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many places are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one VA Clinic wants veterans to know the facility is still open to them.

News 10 spoke with a VA manager on Friday. She says the clinic is still offering help to veterans.

If veterans are having symptoms they have a screening they can do over the phone.

If veterans are calling for reasons other than the coronavirus...veterans can call in.

Health workers will do a screening at the door. They say they are ready to serve veterans in whatever way they can.

"We're all taking precautions. We've got face masks and we're sanitizing a couple of times every day. We're still fully staffed. Very eager to take care of veterans now and get back to new normal," Lisa Blankenberger, the clinic manager said.

The VA Clinic is located on West Honey Creek Drive in Vigo County. However, they do encourage people to call to schedule an appointment.