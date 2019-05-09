Utility pole falls on a pickup truck early Thursday

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) - A utility pole fell on a pickup truck early Thursday.
Police and rescue crews were called to North Atherton Street. That's a little south of Lyford in nothern Vigo County.
Several lines came down with the pole.
No one was inside the truck.
Duke Energy crews were on scene working to restore power to the area.
An investigation continues.
