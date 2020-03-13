Utilities working to help customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Power and internet companies are doing their part to make time easier for customers.
Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas will not disconnect customers because of non-payment.
New Wave Communications says it is making unlimited data available on all internet services and waiving late fees for the next 30-days. Customers can also make arrangements for payment deferrals.
