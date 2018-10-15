Clear
Using physical therapy to fight opiate use

A therapist in the Wabash Valley wants to use physical therapy as an alternative to opiate use.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A therapist in the Wabash Valley wants to use physical therapy as an alternative to opiate use.

October is National Physical Therapy Month.

This month, the campaign is #ChoosePT.

It focuses on choosing physical therapy over opiates.

The training involves exercise and pain assessments.

News 10 spoke with the owner of Ultimate Physical Therapy in Terre Haute.

She told us physical therapy can help with the treatment of people's pain in natural ways.

There's a health fair this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Ultimate Physical Therapy.

Organizers will be doing assessments, balance screenings, and more to figure out what the best treatment for you is.

To learn more, click here.

