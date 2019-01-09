Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is hard enough to solve a Rubiks Cube...but imagine having to solve 600 to create one image.

That is the challenge for Sullivan High School students.

They are working to create a mosaic of the Statue of Liberty using Rubicks Cubes.

It is part of a program called 'You Can Do the Cube.'

The program helps teach STEM programs, all while having fun.

Students have six weeks to create the image.

They've been working for three days and already have already solved over 200 cubes.

Organizers say there are a lot of applications for the exercise.

They are on track to finish the project by the end of the month.

To learn more about the project, click here.