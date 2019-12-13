Urban Vs. Rural Temps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to temperatures, where you are can make a big difference.
Sometimes, when we're in urban areas, temperatures may not be as cold.
That's because there is warm air being emitted from things like buildings, cars, or even people.
These objects also act as wind blocks too.
That's why urban areas can feel a little warmer in extremely cold conditions.
Now the opposite can be said about rural areas.
It can sometimes feel colder outside of town because there is nothing to block wind or to radiate excess heat.
Think about open grassy areas or freshly cut fields.
In those areas, you'll almost always experience colder temperatures.
