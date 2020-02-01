Upward Soccer League season kicks off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some kiddos took to the field for some fun Saturday.

It was the kickoff of the Upward Soccer League season.

This is the first season for the Terre Haute First Baptist Church.

The winter league teaches kids the fundamentals of the game.

It's an eight week season that wraps up at the end of March.

Organizers said it's a great opportunity to get the kids active.

"It's a safe place for them to play and have a lot of fun. Also, indoor sports doesn't happen a lot where it's cold outside, so we're getting to have them play inside and get some of that energy out without being in the cold weather," said Bo Kleman.

105 Wabash Valley kiddos played in Saturday's games.