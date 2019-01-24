Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Updates on major projects, plans for the future in Terre Haute's city update to chamber

Mayor Duke Bennett gave updates on big projects and plans on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Terre Haute becoming financially stronger, Mayor Duke Bennett says its opening up the door for more opportunities.

That's after Thursday morning's city update to the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Bennett said the city made it four straight years with a balanced budget. With about $90 million in the budget for 2019, he says there are more ways for the city to invest in itself.

One way is through plans for a convention center in Downtown Terre Haute. 

Bennett said leaders met Wednesday to discuss funding for the project. Now, sights are set on bonds and moving forward with construction. However, there are still a few more things left to do before we see any movement.

Bennett said they're still waiting on the city council to vote to vacate 8th Street, that's in addition to working out utilities for the project.

Despite the number of moving parts left to address, Bennett said it's not taking away from plans to build.

"I think the goal would be to be under construction next year," he said, "So if we can get there by the end of this year, that would be phenomenal. We have some things to do. Utility work would begin to happen, but actually getting construction going, I'm hopeful we can do it by the end of this year, but spring of next year for sure."

One project that still remains up in the air is the possibility of bringing a casino to Terre Haute.

Mayor Bennett said they'll know more about that in the coming weeks, but for now, it's in the Senate. He said if it moves to the House, that will be a big indicator.

Also during Thursday's update, the mayor talked about what's in store for city roads.

Bennett said the Margaret Avenue Overpass set the bar for some major road improvements. The overpass opened to drivers in December.

Another overpass is on its way to the north side at 13th and 8th Avenue.

The mayor said crews will be busy as more road work is expected to come. 

"We'll be doing a lot of paving projects," he said, "We're going to do a project out here on Poplar Street. We're going to be doing 1st and Prairieton Road, 1st and Hulman. So we've got several big ones on this year's agenda too."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children