Updated case numbers of COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county is reporting the most cases of COVID-19 in the valley at 56.

According to the Daviess County Health Department, there have been two new deaths, and there is a total of 31 positive cases.

Jasper county in Illinois is reporting seven total cases and one death.

All other Illinois counties have fewer than five cases.

Statewide, Indiana is reporting more than 529 new cases and 26 new deaths.

10,641 Hoosiers have tested positive to date and 545 have died.

In Illinois, the state health department is reporting 1,585 new cases and 125 new deaths.

There are now 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths.