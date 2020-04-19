Updated case numbers of COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) - Vigo county still has the most local cases.

According to the state health department, five people have died here and there have been 57cases.

More than 400 people have been tested.

The state is reporting three deaths in Greene county and three deaths in Daviess county.

Jasper county, Illinois is reporting 20 cases and one death.

The number of cases and deaths went up in both states on Sunday.

In Indiana, the state health department is reporting 577 new cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of cases to 11,210.

562 Hoosiers have died.

In Illinois, the state health department is reporting a total of 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois.

On Sunday, the U.S. surpassed 40,000 thousand deaths.

More than 700,000 people have been infected across the country.