Update on the new Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- News 10 got inside access to the new jail site for the first time today. This is a two-year project, but Vigo County's Sheriff said they've already made a lot of progress.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he's ready to be in the new Vigo County Jail.

He told News 10 the current one is too small to hold all the inmates. With COVID-19 spreading they need more space.

"We're overcrowded. We have more than who should be in a cell together. Here we'll be able to do that, the way it's supposed to be done. We'll be able to spread people by classification, and keep them separate."

But covid-19 isn't the only reason for the new jail.

Currently, Vigo County leaders are under a federal lawsuit. The reason, overcrowding.

Leaders decided the best way to handle the suit is to build a new jail.

Plasse said, "I know that's the intention of myself, the county council, the county commissioners, is to finish this out and have it where we won't be subject to another federal lawsuit for overcrowding. And have an unconstitutional jail, that's just, it's just not good. "

Plasse said he's most excited for this jail to be finished so that the community can benefit.

Now the new jail itself can hold up to 500 people. Plasse told us that when the building is finished, and they start to move inmates in, they'll already be at 80% capacity.