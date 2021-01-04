Update on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health officials from the Vigo County Health Department tell me we are still in the first phase of vaccine distribution. They predict that by the end of January all hospitals and long-term care facilities in the area will be done with vaccinations.

While there are no concrete plans set in place. Health officials tell me they do have temporary plans.

When the vaccine is ready to be given to the general public. Health officials said they will mass vaccinate people. This means they'll vaccinate several people and in a short period of time.

They also tell me they already have blueprints made, they have a volunteer list, and they've even picked out vaccination sites.

Vigo County health officials said they're just waiting on guidance from the state.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said We'll definitely want people to know it's available to them, and how they can get it. So, just be patient with us and keep watching the news, and our websites and all of that to stay informed with the vaccine."

Health officials told News 10 the vaccine will not cost you anything if you choose to get one.

Vigo County health officials are waiting on the state to make concrete plans but in the meantime. They want you to understand some of the science, and how the vaccine may affect you.

Health officials want you to know the vaccine itself is not a live virus.

They said the vaccine will just show your body how to fight off COVID-19. Officials warn you may see some side effects, especially if you've had the virus.

But, they tell News 10 having an immune response to a vaccine is completely normal.

"Many people get immune responses from all sorts of vaccines, so you can have a fever, fatigue, just stuff like that for 24 hours after the vaccination."

Elder told News 10 they are also not going to be testing for COVID-19 before you get the vaccine.

She said it's possible you can get the disease before you get vaccinated and not know you have it. She adds that you can't get the virus from the vaccine itself.

Elder said, "So if you see people saying 'I got covid-19 now from the vaccine' it's because they were probably exposed before getting they got vaccinated, and they just didn't have any symptoms and didn't know."

Health officials urge you to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

They want to protect you and want you to protect the entire community.

News 10 will be closely following the plans for distributing the vaccine.

Again, no plans are in place just yet. We'll keep you updated on-air and online.