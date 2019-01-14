Update on new Vigo County jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Time is ticking to make progress on a new jail. A federal judge expects an update on the Vigo County jail by the close of business on Monday.
Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wants an update on where things stand to find a location to build a new jail. This update will be something written that the county will file.
Possible properties on where to put the new jail includes properties both in and outside city limits. Commissioners tell us they've looked at a number of properties within the last several weeks. Those sites include different areas along Springhill Avenue, Haythorne Avenue, and the old four seasons golf course behind Honey Creek Mall. Properties outside city limits are not off the table.
Last month, the Terre Haute city council rejected the county's bid to rezone the former International Paper Property.
Officials say it also comes down to pinpointing a dollar amount, not just to buy, but to maintain.
