Update on Possible New THPD Headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 has updated information for you about the possible new location for the Terre Haute Police Department. As previously reported, the city is looking at the former Tribune-Star building downtown.

Mayor Duke Bennett was in the News 10 studio on Tuesday morning. He confirmed the city has received a financial proposal. Mayor Bennett feels the Tribune-Star building location is almost perfect. The building is 10,000 square feet larger than the facility they were planning to build, could be moved into much quicker by the police department and would save the city several million dollars.

Bennett says everything the city wanted and needed can fit inside the space. He says the financial proposal is from Garmong Construction. It’s the company that owns the building.

LINK | TRIBUNE-STAR BUILDING WILL FIT TERRE HAUTE POLICE DEPARTMENT'S ORIGINAL PLANS FOR A NEW BUILDING

“Our folks are going through everything, making tweaks to it,” Bennett said, “We’ve received the construction costs back and have all the things we need now to move forward,”

Bennett says as soon as they get the legal part of the process addressed and come to a full agreement, they will take it to the appropriate boards.

“I anticipate that happening probably in a few weeks so within a month,” Bennett concluded.

This is a developing story and News 10 will continue to keep you updated as it progresses