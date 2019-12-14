Clear

Details on the upcoming winter storm in the Wabash Valley

Here is everything you need to know regarding the upcoming winter storm working into the Wabash Valley Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is currently tracking a winter storm that will impact the Wabash Valley Sunday evening and into Tuesday morning. Areas throughout the region that will be of concern will be snowfall and possible ice accumulations. Roadways are projected to become slick Sunday night and likely through Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Indiana and in Lincoln, Illinois have placed multiple counties under a Winter Storm Watch. Details are Below.

Winter Storm Watch for the Wabash Valley

WHEN - In effect from 7:00 PM Sunday December 15 to 7:00 AM Tuesday December 17.

WHAT - Areas shaded in blue below will likely see snow and/or ice. (See images below on timing and accumulations) 

IMPACTS - Travel will likely be impacted Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.  

The winter storm looks to come in two rounds. The first round will come into the Valley around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon/evening. Most of this will likely be snow. As we enter the overnight period, some of the southern counties may see a changeover to a rain/snow mix and perhaps freezing rain. Accumulations from this round will range from 1-4 inches of snow and a possibility of .05" of freezing rain. 

The second round will come in late Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. Snow looks to begin around 4:00-5:00 PM Monday evening. We could already see some areas that may have freezing rain/rain/snow mix. As we get into the early morning hours on Tuesday, we will see a change over to all snow. Likely accumulations from this round may be 2-4 inches. 

Once the storm is out of the Valley, here are the totals we are likely to see. 

Remember, roadways will become very hazardous with any icing that may occur. 

Finally a few thoughts about this system. 

As with any winter forecast, changes are likely and will occur. Being able to pinpoint exactly when and where the temperatures will be at and below the freezing mark (32 degrees) is tough to do even for experienced meteorologists. One degree could mean rain versus snow. With this particular system, temperatures are very close to freezing and totals will be highly dependant on the location of the freezing line, the depth of freezing air into the atmosphere, and exactly how much moisture works in. 

Nonetheless, as we get closer to Sunday evening we will know more and more about what will happen in our area. As always stay tuned with Storm Team 10 with the latest updates and forecasts. 

