Upcoming meetings offer Hoosiers a chance to give redistricting input

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana legislators are inviting the public to attend upcoming meetings to provide feedback on the state's redistricting process.

Indiana redraws its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives, and the Indiana Senate after the census every 10 years. Legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries.

Leading up to that, a series of public meetings will allow Hoosiers to offer input. The meetings will be held in each of Indiana's nine congressional districts and will be broken into geographical groups.

"Public input on redistricting is extremely important to the map-drawing process," State Sen. Jon Ford said. "We look forward to hearing from Hoosiers from all over Indiana during these meetings."

Ford will chair the meetings in the southern parts of the state, while State Rep. Tim Wesco will chair the meetings in northern Indiana. Wesco and Ford are expected to co-chair the central Indiana meeting.

Wesco serves as the chair of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment. Ford is the chair of the Senate Committee on Elections.

"We look forward to hosting these important meetings across the state to hear directly from the public on Indiana's redistricting process," Wesco said. "Hoosiers can be confident that we'll continue to meet all of our statutory and constitutional requirements."

Census data is delayed due to the pandemic, but is expected to arrive on Aug. 16. Wesco and Ford said an online portal with mapping software will be launched in late August that will allow the public to draw and submit their own maps for consideration.

Below is the complete schedule of public meetings regarding redistricting:

North – Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the following Ivy Tech campuses: Lafayette | 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 6 Valparaiso | 3-5 p.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 6 Fort Wayne | 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 Elkhart | 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

*Campus meeting room information will be updated as it's available on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

South – Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the following Ivy Tech campuses: Anderson | 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 6 Columbus | 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 Evansville | 9-11 a.m. CDT Saturday, Aug. 7 Sellersburg | 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

*Campus meeting room information will be updated as it's available on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

Central – Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Statehouse Indianapolis | 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse



Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov.