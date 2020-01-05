Upcoming meeting to discuss more plans for a Vigo County casino

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can learn more about plans for a Vigo County casino at an upcoming meeting.

The Indiana Gaming Commission recently announced when that meeting will happen.

Mark your calendars for February 7th.

The meeting is happening inside the Vigo County Public Library.

At this meeting, you'll be able to ask questions about the possible Hard Rock branded casino that could be built on Terre Haute's east side.

As we've reported, casino operator Spectacle Jack was the only operator to submit an application to the gaming commission last month.

That application has not yet been approved.