Upcoming documentary looks to recreate some of Terre Haute's most iconic residents over the last 250 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project will help bring the community's history to life.

The Iconic Voices Project of Terre Haute will feature well-known figures who will gather for a historical conversation.

The goal is to both educate and entertain audiences.

The documentary will include Terre Haute's most iconic personalities over the last 250 years, and then their net project will involve a full stage production.

Some of the people they plan to include are:

Chauncy Rose

Eugene V. Debs

Saint Mother Theodore Guerin

Edith Brown

Theodore Dreiser

Max Ehrmann

Tony Hulman

Ida Harper

The producer of the project says she is excited to teach the younger generation about the history of Terre Haute.

The documentary will be ready by the spring of 2022, with the stage production scheduled for fall.

Learn more about the team making the project here.