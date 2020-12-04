Upcoming concert hopes to help raise money for the Toys

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A concert coming up next weekend will benefit children during the holidays.

'Toy Stock' is happening next Saturday, December 12 from noon until 8 pm.

It features rock music by several different bands. The show will take place at the Marine Corps League on 16th Street in Terre Haute.

There is an in-person limit, but it will also be streamed on Facebook.

The hope is you'll make a donation to support the Toys for Tots program. You can drop off toys at the facility anytime during the eight-hour window.

Musicians Giving Back organized the event. They are working to get some local bars to stream it.