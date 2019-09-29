Clear

Upcoming benefit ride to honor Edgar County, Illinois man killed in car accident

All proceeds go towards his daughter's education fund. The ride is Saturday, October 5th.

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is coming together to honor an Edgar County, Illinois man killed in a car accident.

You'll remember, 24-year-old Garrett Woltman was killed in a semi accident.

It happened back in July on Lower Terre Haute Road.

Now, folks in Paris are holding a benefit ride in Woltman's memory.

All proceeds go towards his daughter's education fund.

The ride is Saturday, October 5th.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. central time at 19144 East 400th Road in Paris, Illinois.

The cost is $20 per person, including a meal.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

Image

Sunday Morning Weather 9/29

Image

Storm Team 10 Forecast

Image

Relay4Autism

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say