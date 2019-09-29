Upcoming benefit ride to honor Edgar County, Illinois man killed in car accident

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is coming together to honor an Edgar County, Illinois man killed in a car accident.

You'll remember, 24-year-old Garrett Woltman was killed in a semi accident.

It happened back in July on Lower Terre Haute Road.

Now, folks in Paris are holding a benefit ride in Woltman's memory.

All proceeds go towards his daughter's education fund.

The ride is Saturday, October 5th.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. central time at 19144 East 400th Road in Paris, Illinois.

The cost is $20 per person, including a meal.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle.