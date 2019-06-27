Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're about a week away from the start of the Vigo County Fair.

This year, the fun may come with some new additions.

News 10 spoke with Bianca Gamble with the Wabash Valley Fair Association.

She told News 10 this year there will be a hot air balloon at the county fair.

It's just one of the many things you may have to look forward to.

The fair kicks off on June 6.

