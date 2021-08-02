Children's musical aims to send strong message

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday the children's choir at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church showcased all of their talents and hard work to the community.

They've been working on this show for the past nine weeks.

The musical is called "Unselfie." The main message is to show others how to be selfless in a selfie world.

It revolves around an app that only allows you to share a picture if you're serving someone else.

Mount Pleasant Lead Pastor Dennis Ticen says the musical has an important message for children to learn at a young age.

"The whole musical is really kind of rooted in the idea that kind of promote ourselves as a culture and teaching kids they can actually serve others instead of being busy promoting themselves," Ticen said.

The church also puts on a Vacation Bible School (VBS) and has children's ministry every Sunday morning.

