Unofficial "the walk" planned could set Vigo County back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You won't hear the marching bands at a parade, nor the cheers of the crowd at a football game, and driving down Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute there won't be a sea of sycamore blue walking toward Memorial stadium.

That's because Indiana State University's homecoming and festivities have been canceled. But, that's not stopping some bars from doing their own thing.

"I'd heard about the walk being canceled and then I started hearing rumors that some of the places were going to open up early," Connie Wrin, owner of The Verve said.

Wrin said for her business, It's just not worth the risk.

"I get it. I get why places are opening. Trust me I get it. We all are just trying to survive this but personally, for me, it's just not gonna work out," she said.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said large gatherings like this one could throw the county back into more of a lockdown.

"We think it might be detrimental to our community especially with how our numbers are we're on the verge of being in a red county," Elder said.

She said if the county gets flagged red they'll start talking about closing down bars and restaurants again, even potential school closures.

She said even though the state is at stage 5, local leaders can put stricter lockdowns on their county if they see a rise in case numbers and hospitalization rates.

It's important to note the university has no ties to the "Unofficial walk".

We did reach out to the Ballyhoo Bar and Bar 365, two of the bars we know are taking part. Neither was available for comment.

The health department urges everyone to keep wearing a mask and social distancing to help our numbers.