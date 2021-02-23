United Ways in Indiana Launch Survey to Understand the Impact of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - United Ways in Indiana hope to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic and economic disruption are affecting Hoosier communities.

The branches have launched a survey to gain insight into how COVID-19 impacted people's ability to cover basic needs and the choices that households are making to ensure health, education, and financial stability.

Responses to the survey will help local United Ways identify trends and local needs to best provide resources for their communities.

The United Way says when COVID-19 hit, nearly 950,000 Indiana households were already one emergency away from financial ruin — a 10-year record high. The data comes from Indiana’s latest ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report, which was released in Spring 2020 by Indiana United Ways in partnership with United Way of Central Indiana and United For ALICE.

“We know that this pandemic has significantly affected and continues to affect our ALICE families, many of whom have kept our essential services afloat during this challenging time,” said Indiana United Ways President & CEO Maureen Noe. “As we look towards an opportunity to rebuild from this pandemic, we want to ensure that our local United Way network and partners understand our ALICE households’ current needs so that we are ready to provide support and resources.”