United Way works to help get kids ready for kindergarten

IGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is helping students get ready for kindergarten.

The group is now in the process of distributing 2,700 'K-Packs.'

They have a variety of things, like books, Play-Doh, and activity guides.

These are geared toward four and five-year-olds.

Right now, the Vigo County Public Library has a limited supply for pick-up.

The United Way says these packs will help set a strong foundation.

Organizers are still looking for ways to distribute the packs.

If your group works with four-year-olds, let the United Way know. It could be a church, daycare, or doctor's office.