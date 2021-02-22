United Way works to help get kids ready for kindergarten

IGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is helping students get ready for kindergarten.
The group is now in the process of distributing 2,700 'K-Packs.'
They have a variety of things, like books, Play-Doh, and activity guides.
These are geared toward four and five-year-olds.
Right now, the Vigo County Public Library has a limited supply for pick-up.
The United Way says these packs will help set a strong foundation.
Organizers are still looking for ways to distribute the packs.
If your group works with four-year-olds, let the United Way know. It could be a church, daycare, or doctor's office.