United Way works on childcare concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant and a lot of hard work are paying off for one community organization.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley heard concerns about child care demand and affordability.

Last year, the group put a new focus on those issues.

Since then, grants helped improve ratings for childcare facilities.

News 10 spoke with United Way leader Richard Payonk.

He told us the goal is to end generational poverty.

"Our experts in early childhood education tell us one of the keys to a long-term solution to poverty is by getting children with curriculum and early activity-based learning from ages three to five," Payonk said.

Altogether, the grants totaled around $100,000.