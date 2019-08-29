United Way to hold Community Resource Drive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way has partnered with Terre Haute Chevy for its annual Community Resource Drive.
The organizations are setting the bar high.
This year's goal is to get 10,000 families out of the poverty level.
Organizers have created a 'Choose Your Impact' website.
It allows donors to explore all of the ways the United Way is making an impact throughout the community.
Donors can earn chances to win cash based on their donor support.
A $10,000 grand prize is up for grabs.
