United Way takes over Red Skelton Needy Children fund

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Red Skelton grew up on the north side of Vincennes. As a child of a lower-income family, Skelton knew how difficult it was for kids growing up. So when he hit success he gave back in the form of the needy children fund.

Mark Hill with the United Way says, "He wanted a fund that would pay for Christmas and also for clothing and underwear for needy kids at the time."

The fund did well in its time. In recent years other organizations helping people have developed and grown. This has dwindled the need for the fund. While the need was diminished the funds were still there.

Hill says, "The funds together...there was one cd of about $35,000 and another $20,000."

The Red Skelton Museum Foundation has announced the United Way will now handle those funds. Hill says the money will be divided into two different areas in their charity tracker system.

Hill explains, "Part of the funds that we have inherited will go to filling what little gaps there are with Christmas gifting. And another part of the funds, the interest for those funds, will go to actually pay for this charity tracker network."

Charity tracker brings local non-profits together to help distribute items to those in need. Hill says he believes Skelton would have approved of the use of his fund.

Hill says, "Ms. Skelton was at a dinner recently and we talked with her about this idea and she heartily endorsed and thought it was a great idea."

A new partnership helping to keep Red Skelton's dream alive.

