United Way set to provide help to three counties impacted by weekend tornadoes

The United Way of Monroe County has announced they will provide help to people impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of Monroe County has announced they will provide help to people impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.

The organization says a disaster relief fund is available for tornado victims in Greene, Owen, and Monroe Counties.

It will support short and long-term recovery for low and moderate income people impacted by the severe weather.

In a release, the United Way says they will provide short and long-term assistance.

Examples of short-term help would include food, prescriptions, medical supplies, household supplies, home repairs, furniture, and appliances.

LINK | "...THE ROAD TO RECOVERY IS GOING TO BE VERY LONG IN THIS PART OF THE COUNTY." RED CROSS WORKING TO HELP GREENE COUNTY RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER

Long-term includes things like insurance deductibles, repairs to vehicles, and repairs to homes.

The fund is a partnership with the Emergency Management Agencies in the three counties.

Three homes were destroyed and at least 70 homes were damaged after an F-2 tornado moved through Greene County last weekend.

To learn more about receiving help, click here.

If you would like to donate to the United Way, click here. 

