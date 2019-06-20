United Way set to provide help to three counties impacted by weekend tornadoes

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of Monroe County has announced they will provide help to people impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.

The organization says a disaster relief fund is available for tornado victims in Greene, Owen, and Monroe Counties.

It will support short and long-term recovery for low and moderate income people impacted by the severe weather.

In a release, the United Way says they will provide short and long-term assistance.

Examples of short-term help would include food, prescriptions, medical supplies, household supplies, home repairs, furniture, and appliances.

Long-term includes things like insurance deductibles, repairs to vehicles, and repairs to homes.

The fund is a partnership with the Emergency Management Agencies in the three counties.

Three homes were destroyed and at least 70 homes were damaged after an F-2 tornado moved through Greene County last weekend.

