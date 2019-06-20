United Way set to provide help to three counties impacted by weekend tornadoes

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of Monroe County has announced they will provide help to people impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.
The organization says a disaster relief fund is available for tornado victims in Greene, Owen, and Monroe Counties.
It will support short and long-term recovery for low and moderate income people impacted by the severe weather.
In a release, the United Way says they will provide short and long-term assistance.
Examples of short-term help would include food, prescriptions, medical supplies, household supplies, home repairs, furniture, and appliances.
LINK | "...THE ROAD TO RECOVERY IS GOING TO BE VERY LONG IN THIS PART OF THE COUNTY." RED CROSS WORKING TO HELP GREENE COUNTY RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER
Long-term includes things like insurance deductibles, repairs to vehicles, and repairs to homes.
The fund is a partnership with the Emergency Management Agencies in the three counties.
Three homes were destroyed and at least 70 homes were damaged after an F-2 tornado moved through Greene County last weekend.
To learn more about receiving help, click here.
If you would like to donate to the United Way, click here.
