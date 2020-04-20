United Way secures $1.1 million in grant money, will go to COVID-19 Relief Fund

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Extra money will help support more groups, and people, through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced its getting $1.1 million in grant money. It's from the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, through Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways.

The money will go toward the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund is already open to any organization that offers services to the community.

Leaders say the extra cash will extend that relief to struggling people and families, that's through other grant opportunities for mid and long term.

"We're really going to see a focus on helping individuals and families, who are out of work and not working," said Resource Development Director Danielle Isbell, "I mean, we know we have the stimulus coming in and helping them, but they're going to be out of work for a long time and that money isn't going to go very far."

Local organizations can apply for COVID-19 funding right now.

Leaders plan to announce more, about the mid and long term grants, in the coming weeks.