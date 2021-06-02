United Way says small businesses can help families move out of poverty - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley told News 10 small businesses play a critical role in the economy.

That's why the organization wants to step up and help the community and businesses at the same time. That's where a new program comes into play.

365 Small Business Circle is a membership for businesses to help the community.

United Way says just $1 a day businesses can help move $10,000 families out of financial struggles.

United Way tells News 10 any business in the Wabash Valley can take part in the program.

