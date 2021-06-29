United Way releases 2020-2021 Success by Six reading readiness report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show 90% of physical brain development occurs in the first three years of life.

The United Way tells us the development is strongly influenced by life experiences.

The organization provides a Success by Six Kindergarten readiness assessments.

A random group of students were selected to take part.

The United Way tells us the study results were vital to show what the community needs to work on.

"We hope as a community we can really focus on expanding the access to high-quality child care experiences and coming together to make sure our kids have the skills they need to start school on strongly," Dorthy Chambers from the United Way said.

The result of the study shows that kids scored a 78 out of 100 on overall readiness.