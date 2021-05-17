United Way picks up $50,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help contribute to safe and inclusive neighborhoods.

The Centerpoint Energy Foundation gave the United Way $50,000. The 'Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council' will use the money.

It'll be combined with United Way funding for neighborhood project mini-grants.

The council says resident participation and engagement are crucial to neighborhood growth and stability.

The grant will also allow the council to focus on a pilot program in the Ryves area. A fund for the project will support resident-driven improvement projects.