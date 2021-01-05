United Way of the Wabash Valley set to expand Safety Net Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is expanding its annual Safety Net Program for COVID-19 relief.

It's in partnership with the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

More than $325,000 will be available for organizations. The expansion opens opportunities to groups focusing on behavioral health, domestic violence, child abuse, and pandemic related issues.

Typically, funding would focus on needs like food, shelter, and clothing.

There's an information session later this week. Learn more here.