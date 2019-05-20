United Way of the Wabash Valley receives a massive grant to fight opioid issues in rural counties

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A $200,000 grant will go to battling opioid-related issues in rural communities.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley is the recipient of the money.
It is through a massive grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration for groups across the country.
The money will be used to create plans for prevention and treatment in rural communities, helping asses local needs and form partnerships with other resources.
The United Way has a council dedicated to substance abuse issues.
This money will help the council focus on Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion Counties.
