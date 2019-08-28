Clear

United Way of the Wabash Valley helps drug addicts in more ways than one

The United Way of the Wabash Valley are doing their part in helping those recovering from drug addiction. They have set aside $50,000 in part to bring in Peer Recovery Specialists.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --The United Way of the Wabash Valley are doing their part in helping those recovering from drug addiction. They have set aside $50,000 in part to bring in Peer Recovery Specialists. 

These specialists are unique because they have been through recovery programs themselves. According to leaders at the United Way of the Wabash Valley, a Peer Recovery Specialist reduces readmission rates into recovery programs or hospitals by 56%.

Billy Joe Henry, a former drug addict and current pastor and business owner, says entering the job market after recovering is difficult. "The hardest part is to re-enter into society because nobody wants to give you a job," he said.

The executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley Richard Payonk says this program not only helps recovering drug addicts, but also gives those who have been through recovery a second chance. "Another key point of that program is that it's providing an employment opportunity for those who have struggled and are in recovery," he said, "Here we are maybe providing up to 60 jobs in the next year for folks who really have a passion and heart to go help this community. 

The hope is that there will be more success stories if addicts can talk and work with someone who has been in their shoes and help curb the area drug problem.

