United Way of the Wabash Valley Announces Safety Net Program Grant Opportunity

Big news from United Way of the Wabash Valley on Wednesday. They announced a safety net program funding opportunity for local organizations across the Valley.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

Safety net programs provide immediate, emergency food, shelter, and clothing types of services in the community.

United Way of the Wabash Valley is truly excited about this announcement. Its new impact model is focused on the areas of education, health, and financial stability to address generational poverty. Officials today said safety net programs play a pivotal role for those who are desperate in our community.

United Way's Executive Director Richard Payonk reiterated today that their bold goal is to move 10,000 families out of financial struggle into stability. Having the basis of good, shelter, and clothing is vital to take the next steps in improving one's quality of life.

"If you don't have your basic needs met, it's really hard to make that next step in your life," Development Director of Catholic Charities Jennifer Buell said. 

Their board has ensured that at least 20% of resources donated to the United Way will go toward these types of programs. "We will continue to fund safety net because it's a core part of what we do," Payonk said, "We are excited to get this grant out there and open it up to all organizations seeking potential funding."

Payonk says they are seeking organizations to apply so they can continue to positively impact the community. United Way of the Wabash Valley is a six-county organization and all organizations within that service area are eligible to apply. The end goal is to find solutions to end generational poverty. 

Catholic Charities has two programs that fall within safety net programs: Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank (emergency food assistance), and the Bethany House (homeless shelter).

Buell says they truly value the partnership they have with United Way and it's more than just a funding source. They raise awareness of people in need and raise funds to change that fact. She says that's why safety net programs are so important and why this announcement is so exciting. It doesn't get more basic than food, clothing, and shelter.

"We all need those as just the fundamental basics in our life to be able to give us that groundwork for building on," Buell said, "Funding safety net programs is really important to that overall goal for United Way of moving 10,000 families out of poverty."

For more information, you can go to the United Way's website and find application information. They are also having an informational meeting at 5:30 PM on December 17th at their offices for any and all questions.

