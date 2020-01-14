United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization is looking to break the stigma when it comes to substance abuse.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced a new $100,000 grant program on Tuesday.

Local organizations can apply for the grants.

The United Way is looking for groups that can help with prevention programs. That includes programs that help to destigmatize substance use disorders through educational programs or campaigns.

"Such a big problem, but how do you break the cycle? How do you get that 10,000 families out of poverty? This is one of those steps," Dr. Randy Stevens said.

Applications for the grants are now open. To learn more - and you to apply, click here.