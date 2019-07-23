United Way kicks off Stuff the Bus campaign

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is doing its part to make sure students have a successful start to the school year.

The agency is teaming up with local organizations for 'Stuff the Bus.'

It's an annual school supply donation drive.

Organizations will park busses across several counties.

That's where you can drop off supplies like pencils, papers, crayons, and kids scissors.

You can also contact the United Way to make a monetary donation.

The drive begins on July 25 and it will last through August 9.

You'll be able to donate from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can drop off supplies at Walmart locations across the Wabash Valley...including Terre Haute and Clinton.

