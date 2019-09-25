United Way hosts Power of the Purse event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over a quarter of the children in the Wabash Valley do not have the basic literacy skills to enter the first grade.
That's according to the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
One local event hopes to change these statistics.
United Way held its Power of the Purse event on Wednesday.
It's a women's luncheon with a lot of different activities, including a silent auction and a raffle.
The money raised benefits 'Success By Six.'
The program focuses on early childhood education.
