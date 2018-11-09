Clear

United Way hosts Lunch and Learn event

There are 30,000 households in the Wabash Valley considered 'working poor.'

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are 30,000 households in the Wabash Valley considered 'working poor.'

They don't make enough money to make ends meet.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is trying to help lower that number.

On Friday, dozens of business leaders and volunteers met for what was called 'Lunch and Learn.'

It's an informational session put on by The United Way.

It was to teach people how they can help the non-profit reach its lofty goal.

That goal is to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.

There's another Lunch and Learn set for Thursday, November 15th at noon at the Vigo County Public Library.

