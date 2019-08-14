United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is working hard to service people who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet.
That's why the group is asking for your opinions.
The organization held an Idea Share and Learning Session on Wednesday.
Members hope to use these ideas to build their impact councils.
They are also looking for volunteers to fill roles on the council.
Together, organizers hope they can better serve communities.
United Way leaders say they are looking for representation from local businesses, government agencies, and non-profits.
