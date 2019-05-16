United Way holds learning session as it searches for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is looking for volunteers.
There was a learning session about the organization on Thursday.
It was a chance for people to come in and hear what the organization is working on, and how they can get involved.
The group is looking to build councils to work on focus areas in the Wabash Valley.
They will focus on education, financial stability, health, and neighborhoods.
Organizers say they are looking for anyone with the expertise in the four areas to get involved.
To learn more, click here.
