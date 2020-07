MARSHALL, Ill., (WTHI) - A grant will help small businesses in Clark County.

Thanks to the grant, free non-surgical masks are being offered to small businesses in the county.

This is all thanks to a $5,000 grant from the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

The grant allows Clark County to buy 10,000 disposable masks.

To qualify for masks, businesses need to have 20 employees or less.

Businesses that are interested should contact the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.