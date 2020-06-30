United Way grant supports local agencies to help inmates with sobriety in area jails

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the next two years, three local groups will split $98,000 to help inmates in area jails.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 77% of released drug offenders were rearrested within five years. Nearly half of those arrests happened within the first year of being released.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is partnering with local agenices to combat the problem here at home.

The United Way's Substance Use Disorders Council came up with the push to target mentoring and support services, to help inmates, in local jails. The goal is to also help them with sobriety as they work their way back into society.

The three programs receiving money include:

Child-Adult Resource Services, which provides MRT certified facilitators/mentors with men and women in the Parke County Jail, including follow up services after release.

Next Step Foundation, which offers mentoring support for men/women in Vigo, Parke, Clay, Vermillion and Sullivan County Jails. The goal is to provide 120 mentoring relationships, per year, for all five counties.

Hamilton Center will focus on offering services to youth at the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center.

"Around the table, coming up with this grant, are some of the brightest minds," said United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk, "From recovery houses, hospitals, actual doctors in our community, who have seen how the drug and substance abuse disorder issue has affected the community and are proposing the best solutions."

COVID-19 continues to put a hold on the implentation of several grants/programs throughout the community. However, Payonk says he's hopeful the jails will open more to allow these services to start in the fall.