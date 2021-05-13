United Way grant money set to help local kids stay active

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is providing a second grant to help keep students active.

In total, $30,000 will be distributed to several local schools and organizations across the Wabash Valley. The money comes from the United Way's 'Youth Success Impact Council.'

The aim is to help keep students active and involved in school.

The grants help those in kindergarten through 12th grade who struggle with attendance or staying engaged in class.

This second round of money comes after much success from the first one.

You can find the full list of recipients below:

-Chances and Services for Youth – CAMP Rave – A summer camp that provides K-5 students with multiple activities, utilizing various local partnerships to educate children on the environment, arts, literacy, STEM, and wellness.

- Davis Park Elementary School – Therapy Dog Program – Expands their therapy dog program to enhance the reading skills of K-5 students.

- Farrington Grove Elementary School – IXL Digital Engagement – Assesses student needs and allows teachers to provide whole-class instruction to intervene in trouble spots before they become misconceptions.

- Otter Creek Middle School – SPED Community Based Instruction – Program that provides students the opportunity to build skills in a community setting that will help them transition to fulfilling independent adult lives.

- South Vermillion Community Schools – Summer Reading/STEM Tutoring Program – Summer STEM and reading program for students flagged as needing further intervention.

- Southwest Parke Schools/Rosedale Elementary – Bridging the Gap - After-school program focused on providing students with an environment to allow students to learn STEM and reading courses.

- Southwest School Corporation – Sullivan Middle School Leadership Class – Leadership class taught by a licensed school counselor to boost students’ social-emotional skills and personal development.

- Sullivan Elementary – Positive Behavior Picks – Program that creates an “economy” for students to promote positive student behavior. Staff provides currency based on merit, which students can spend on goodies.

- Terre Town Elementary – Tiger Cub Camp - Bi-weekly program where students come to school in the evening and participate in a themed activity incorporating local businesses.